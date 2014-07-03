LONDON, July 3 Former England centre back Rio Ferdinand has agreed to sign for promoted Queens Park Rangers, manager Harry Redknapp has said.

Ferdinand, a free agent after leaving Manchester United at the end of last season, is working as an analyst for the BBC at the World Cup finals in Brazil.

"Rio has agreed to join us and we're hopeful of getting that one over the line when he gets back from the World Cup," former West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur manager Redknapp told the Daily Telegraph.

"I can't foresee any problems with it and we'd be delighted if we can get it done soon.

"He's been a player at the top of our list since he left Manchester United and he would give the whole place a lift with his quality and experience."

Redknapp, who gave Ferdinand his professional debut with West Ham in 1996, is aiming to strengthen his QPR squad for their return to the Premier League next season.

He wants to pair Ferdinand with Steven Caulker and the Telegraph said QPR had agreed to pay the eight million pounds ($13.61 million) escape clause in the Cardiff City captain's contract.

"We've agreed a fee with Cardiff and it's now up to Steven to decide his next move," Redknapp said.

"I know him well from Spurs and he's always been a tremendous prospect. Hopefully that's another one we can get done."

($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Writing by Stephen Wood, editing by Tony Jimenez)