Aug 5 Midfielder Jordon Mutch has signed for Queens Park Rangers from Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Mutch, 22, scored seven goals for Cardiff in the Premier League last season but has moved to Rangers following the Welsh club's relegation.

The London club said Mutch, who began his career with Birmingham City, had signed a four-year contract for a fee reported to be in the region of six million pounds ($10.12 million).

Manager Harry Redknapp, told the club's website (www.qpr.co.uk): "He's already shown what he can do at this level ... with a decent goals return, and this move will provide him with a great platform to take his game on to the next level." ($1 = 0.5927 British Pounds) (Reporting by Justin Palmer)