LONDON Nov 13 Queens Park Rangers have been charged by the English FA for failing to control their players during their Premier League game at home to Manchester City last Saturday.

A statement from the governing body said: "It is alleged that in or around the eighth minute of the fixture, the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."

The charge is understood to refer to protests by home players after striker Charlie Austin had a goal disallowed because City goalkeeper Joe Hart had touched the ball twice when taking a free kick.

Rangers have until Monday to respond. (Reporting By Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)