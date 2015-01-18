LONDON Jan 18 Under-pressure Queens Park Rangers manager Harry Redknapp says he does not fear for his job despite speculation that he could be sacked following a 2-0 home loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

British media reports had claimed that 19th placed QPR would show Redknapp the door if they were to suffer a third-straight defeat when United visited Loftus Road.

Second-half strikes from substitutes Marouane Fellaini and James Wilson sunk the spirited hosts but Redknapp shrugged off suggestions that he could be axed after the game.

"I'm not worried at all," Redknapp told reporters. "That's the owner's choice isn't it, if they want to make a change.

"I spoke to (QPR chairman) Tony Fernandes this week, five times, and he's never mentioned anything to me, he's just said, 'What a load of nonsense'.

"What will be will be. It's up to them (the board of directors), it's their club. Tony's the chairman, I can only keep going."

QPR are without a win in five league games and are second-from-bottom with 19 points from 22 games, but only three adrift from 13th-placed Everton in a tight league table.

"We're still in amongst it to be fair. Okay today was a setback, but there's nothing in it between the bottom seven teams," Redknapp explained.

"From Everton downwards it's going to be extremely close and we've got as good a chance as anybody." (Reporting By Sam Holden; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)