LONDON, April 6 Queens Park Rangers manager Chris Ramsey will put his friendship with Aston Villa counterpart Tim Sherwood on hold when the teams meet in a vital Premier League relegation battle on Tuesday.

Ramey and Sherwood worked together at Tottenham Hotspur for a number of years and still speak regularly.

"Tim is a good friend of mine, but for 90 minutes we will be going head to head," Ramsey told reporters on Monday.

"The game isn't about me versus Tim - it's about QPR versus Villa. We both know that."

A 4-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion at the weekend means 19th-placed QPR head to Villa Park within three points of their hosts who lost 3-1 at Manchester United on Saturday.

"It will be strange as the fact is that we'll probably have a pint later on in the week, but as far as going into the game I'm going there as a representative of Queens Park Rangers, and I'm sure he'll be thinking the same as regards Aston Villa," Ramsey said.

The Rangers manager believes Villa were fortunate to secure the services of Sherwood who replaced Paul Lambert in February.

"I'm happy for him that he's gone to a big club like Aston Villa and I'm sure that he's going to do a good job," Ramsey said.

A win in Birmingham would move QPR above Villa, who are in 17th place, and out of the relegation zone.

"We're going to play on the front foot," Ramsey said. "That's what I believe in and that's what we'll do."

