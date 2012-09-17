LONDON, Sept 17 Queens Park Rangers striker Andy Johnson will miss the majority of the Premier League season after damaging a cruciate ligament in his knee against Chelsea, the club said on Monday.

The former Everton and Fulham forward sustained the injury in the first half of his side's 0-0 draw against the European champions on Saturday.

"Andy Johnson suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Chelsea and is likely to be sidelined for the majority of the season," the club said on their website (www.qpr.co.uk).

Defender Fabio da Silva, on loan from Manchester United, was also substituted due to injury and would be out for a number of weeks, manager Mark Hughes said. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Edited by Peter Rutherford)