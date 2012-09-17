Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
LONDON, Sept 17 Queens Park Rangers striker Andy Johnson will miss the majority of the Premier League season after damaging a cruciate ligament in his knee against Chelsea, the club said on Monday.
The former Everton and Fulham forward sustained the injury in the first half of his side's 0-0 draw against the European champions on Saturday.
"Andy Johnson suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Chelsea and is likely to be sidelined for the majority of the season," the club said on their website (www.qpr.co.uk).
Defender Fabio da Silva, on loan from Manchester United, was also substituted due to injury and would be out for a number of weeks, manager Mark Hughes said. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Edited by Peter Rutherford)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (