LONDON Queens Park Rangers have appointed caretaker boss Chris Ramsey as manager until the end of the season, the Premier League strugglers said on Friday.

The 52-year-old has limited coaching experience but has impressed the squad since taking over from Harry Redknapp who resigned last week. He steered QPR to their first away victory of the season, a 2-0 league win over Sunderland on Tuesday.

"Ramsey will work alongside Kevin Bond (first team coach) and Kevin Hitchcock (goalkeeping coach)," fourth from bottom Rangers said in a statement.

"Director of football Les Ferdinand will oversee the trio whilst also having a presence on the training ground."

The announcement came three days after QPR chairman Tony Fernandes had fans salivating when he said on Twitter that he had got his "dream manager", with few expecting Ramsey to be among the contenders.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood was favourite to land the job until Fernandes's tweet, which said the media had got the wrong end of the stick.

Ex-Swansea City boss Michael Laudrup, now at Lekhwiya in Qatar, then came into the frame but ruled himself out as soon as he became the bookmakers' favourite.

"In the wake of Harry Redknapp's resignation it was my desire to identify the right individual for the job and at this time we believe Chris is the ideal candidate," Fernandes said on Friday.

RIGHT MAN

"He has impressed everyone in his short time in charge and I firmly believe he is the right man, working closely with Les, to lead us ... he is part of our long-term plans.

"A lot has been written and said about the position, including myself, but the decision has been taken to defer the permanent appointment until the end of the season," added Fernandes.

"We spoke to many individuals who were interested in the role, one of whom I was quoted on as being a dream, but none of them were right to take the club forward at this time."

Ramsey, who has never managed a senior professional club, said it was a privilege to be given the job.

"This is an honour for me," he added. "I believe in this group of players, the staff and everyone working at the club.

"I am confident we can build on Tuesday’s win at Sunderland and start to climb the table."

QPR are out of the FA Cup and therefore have no fixture this weekend.

