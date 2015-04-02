LONDON Queens Park Rangers manager Chris Ramsey says being black could affect his chances of getting another job if he leaves the London club.

Ramsey, who is the only black manager in the Premier League, has a contract until the end of the season having joined QPR as a coach in November before taking over as boss from Harry Redknapp in February.

"I think if it doesn't work out for me here, as any manager of any race, you're always in a position where it's going to be difficult to get another job," he told reporters on Thursday.

"When you get sacked you don't always walk into another job...

"But as a black man it's always going to be difficult anyway. The problems I've had in the past are still going to be there... It's no secret that I have said that (black managers not getting as many opportunities) in the past.

"The fact that we're still at this stage highlighting that I'm the only black Premier League manager shows that it's not the norm to have people from ethnic minorities in this position. Until this becomes normal and not highlighted in such spectacular fashion, that racism will be evident.

"Obviously, I am in a very fortunate position to be manager of QPR but I would hope people don't look on it as a token gesture. I have earned my stripes to be in this position."

QPR's director of football Les Ferdinand said last month that "covert racism" denies black managers the chance to be interviewed and called for a Rooney Rule-style law to be introduced that will give them that opportunity.

"The Rooney Rule is an important factor as there is an awareness that something needs to be done to affect the way people think in boardrooms," said Ramsey.

"I am not just talking about race. I am talking about gender, homophobia and many other issues -- general equal opportunities.

"Maybe there needs to be more awareness in the game of different factors that affect why people get jobs or not."

Ramsey's side are second bottom in the Premier League, four points adrift of the safety zone, and travel to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Apart from Ramsey, there are only three other black managers working in England's top four divisions; Chris Powell at Huddersfield, Keith Curle at Carlisle and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at Burton.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)