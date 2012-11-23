* Redknapp likely to join London club over weekend

* Almost accepted Ukraine job (Adds details)

LONDON Nov 23 Harry Redknapp hopes to soon become the manager of the Premier League's bottom team Queens Park Rangers, saying on Friday he will be the happiest man if he can save them from relegation.

"I'm hopeful we can get it done tonight, there shouldn't be any problems," the 65-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur manager told Sky Sports News on Friday.

"I can only do my best. I'm ready to give it a go now and see if I can change their fortunes around."

QPR sacked Mark Hughes earlier on Friday, having taken just four points from 12 matches this season. They are the only club without a win in all four professional divisions in England.

Club owner Tony Fernandez publicly backed Hughes, although there was a change in tone after Saturday's home defeat by lowly Southampton left them four points adrift at the bottom.

"Mark Hughes is a top, top manager and a great guy as well," said Redknapp. "He was just unlucky and they just couldn't get the results they needed.

"If I can manage to keep them up I will be the happiest man around. But it won't be easy for sure".

"I fancy getting back into the Premier League. QPR is a good club, with great fans and a great atmosphere," added the former West Ham United player, who was sacked by Spurs in June despite leading QPR's London rivals to fourth place last season.

"It's a privilege to go there (QPR) and manage them. I'm looking forward to the challenge. It will be a tough job to take on but I am up for the challenge," he said.

"There's some good players there and I have obviously got to find a way of picking a team that can win some games.

WORSE STARTS

"They have gone 12 games without a win so you couldn't have too many worse starts than that. I am going to go in and give it my best shot and if it works it will be fantastic."

Redknapp, who will be at Old Trafford on Saturday to watch Rangers play Manchester United under Hughes' assistants Mark Bowen and Eddie Niedzwiecki, had been "very close" to taking over as Ukraine manager when the QPR offer came up.

The Ukrainian Football Federation said earlier this week that they wanted Redknapp to take charge of the national team.

"The (Ukraine) job was exciting. Something I had never done in my life before. To go abroad and coach was something I was really up for," said Redknapp.

"Yesterday (Thursday) I was sort of almost on my way to the Ukraine. It was something I really fancied doing.

"When we got the phone call today to say we'd like to talk to you it changed everything around really," added the former Bournemouth, West Ham, Portsmouth and Southampton manager.

"If everything gets sorted, and I'm sure it will, I'll be in Sunday morning, will have the team in training on Monday, then fly up to Sunderland."

Redknapp, who hopes to have his former Tottenham assistants Kevin Bond and Joe Jordan working alongside him at QPR, enjoyed an eventful four-year spell as Spurs manager.

He took the north London team from the bottom of the league to victories over European giants in the Champions League.

Redknapp was heavily linked to the England job before the Football Association appointed Roy Hodgson in May. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing Greg Stutchbury)