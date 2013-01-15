LONDON Jan 15 Queens Park Rangers seemed certain to beat Premier League rivals Newcastle United to the signing of France striker Loic Remy on Tuesday with QPR manager Harry Redknapp saying the 26-year-old had completed a medical at Loftus Road.

Olympique Marseille said on Sunday they had agreed a deal to sell Remy to Newcastle but QPR, bottom of the Premier League, are now close to completing the signing of the player who has been capped 17 times by his country.

Media reports quoted Redknapp after his side's 1-0 FA Cup third round replay win at West Bromwich Albion saying Remy had been at the club earlier for a medical.

QPR are also hopeful of signing Rennes midfielder Yann M'Vila as Redknapp strengthens the London club's squad in a bid to escape relegation.

"Loic Remy has had a medical and I think that's all sorted now," Redknapp told BBC radio.

