LONDON Nov 25 Brazilian midfielder Sandro will be missing from Queens Park Rangers' relegation battle until after Christmas because of a knee injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player limped off during the 1-0 defeat by Newcastle United on Saturday which left the London club bottom of the table.

"Sandro took a bad knock to his right knee, and has suffered damage to his medial ligaments," said Peter Florida, head of the club's medical department.

"Unfortunately, he will now be unavailable for selection until after Christmas."

The injury is not related to the anterior cruciate ligament injury Sandro sustained while playing for Tottenham against QPR in 2013 which sidelined him for six months.

QPR crucial league matches against fellow strugglers Leicester City, Burnley and West Bromwich Albion before Christmas. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)