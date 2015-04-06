LONDON, April 6 Queens Park Rangers striker Eduardo Vargas will miss the rest of the season due to a knee ligament injury, the Premier League strugglers said on Monday.

The 25-year-old Chilean international, who is on loan from Italian club Napoli, was hurt after scoring the opening goal in the 4-1 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Vargas will be out for 10 to 12 weeks and will not be available for the last seven matches of the season.

QPR are second from bottom, three points behind Aston Villa who are two places above them and host Rangers on Tuesday.

