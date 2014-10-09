LONDON The Football League are to review the under-representation of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) managers and coaches among their clubs, the organisation said on Thursday.

Of the Football League's 72 Championship, League One and Two teams, the three levels immediately below the Premier League, only Keith Curle of Carlisle United and Huddersfield Town's Chris Powell are BAME managers.

The FA, Professional Footballers Association, League Managers Association, Football Supporters Federation and the Kick It Out charity will be consulted as part of the planned review, the results of which are to be published at the end of the season.

"The current under-representation of BAME managers and coaches in the professional game is an important matter," Football League chairman Greg Clarke said in a statement.

"We have consistently recognised the imbalance in representation at first-team manager level but have yet to see a comprehensive solution being proposed."

The so-called 'Rooney Rule' has been touted as a possible way to address the lack of BAME managers.

The American Football rule was established in the NFL in 2003 and dictates that at least one black or ethnic minority candidate must be interviewed for a vacant coach's position.

"The Rooney Rule has been suggested by some as a potential way forward however until we have consulted fully with all parties we will remain open minded about any potential solutions," Clarke added.

"The real challenge is to increase BAME representation at all levels of the coaching pipeline and to ensure there is fair access to employment opportunities for everyone.

"To this end the Football League is already actively participating in the FA chairman's England Commission which is urgently seeking to address existing issues relating to coaching development including BAME participation," said Clarke.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)