By Mike Collett
LONDON Dec 21 England's soccer and legal
authorities appeared to be united in their fight against racism
on Wednesday after the FA banned Liverpool's Luis Suarez for
racial abuse and England captain John Terry was told he faced
prosecution for the same offence.
Suarez, 24, was handed an eight-match ban and fined 40,000
pounds ($62,800) on Tuesday after an independent FA commission
found him guilty of racially abusing Manchester United defender
Patrice Evra during a Premier League game at Anfield on Oct. 15.
The Uruguayan striker turned out for Liverpool on Wednesday
in their Premier League match at Wigan Athletic and was
substituted three minutes before the end of the match, a 0-0
draw.
At the time he was playing, his lawyer Alejandro Balbi told
a news conference in Montevideo Suarez would be appealing the
decision.
"He is firmly convinced that this hard sanction can be
reversed," Balbi said. "The appeal is total, over and above
there being a monetary aspect and another with a match
suspension."
Suarez can continue to play for Liverpool now the appeal has
been lodged but risks an increased sanction if it fails.
Less than 24 hours after the FA's announcement of the
sanction against Suarez, the Crown Prosecution Service said it
had "sufficient evidence" to prosecute Chelsea's Terry for
allegedly racially abusing Anton Ferdinand of Queens Park
Rangers during a match on Oct. 23.
Terry has vehemently denied the allegation, but the
prosecution is going ahead after video footage of the incident
was posted on the Internet.
He faces a maximum penalty of a 2,500 pounds ($3,900) fine,
loose change to a man earning a reported 150,000 pounds a week,
but the damage to his reputation would be considerable.
PROVE INNOCENCE
Chelsea issued a statement on their website
(www.chelseafc.com) strongly defending Terry with manager Andre
Villas-Boas adding his backing.
"John has made it clear he denies the charge and is
determined to do all he can to prove his innocence," he added.
"Chelsea FC has always been fully supportive of John in this
matter and there is no question that we will continue to be so.
"The club finds all forms of discrimination abhorrent and we
are proud of the work we undertake campaigning on this important
issue."
Liverpool backed their player with a forceful statement on
Tuesday defending Suarez and calling into question the
accusation made by Evra.
The Uruguayan government and international team mates have
also come out in support of Suarez.
"This leaves us with a disagreeable feeling," Uruguay's
National Sports Director Ernesto Irureta told the Montevideo
newspaper Ultimas Noticias (www.ultimasnoticias.com.uy).
"A sanction like this is absurd, out of place and absolutely
exaggerated. What's more, there's the story that the other
sportsman (Evra) might have called Luis a 'sudaca'," he added,
referring to an insulting Spanish term for South Americans.
Players, including Uruguay captain Diego Lugano, said people
in Uruguay, where a large percentage of the population is black
or of mixed race, were not racist and used terms such as 'negro'
in an affectionate manner or as nicknames.
'RACISM PROBLEM'
"I can't believe it. They're making a big mistake. It's
obvious that in England there's a racism problem they're trying
to eradicate, and that's good, but this sentence has no solid
arguments," Lugano said.
However, Gordon Taylor, the chief executive of the
Professional Footballers Association (PFA) in England, said
Suarez's punishment sent out a message that racism would not be
tolerated in the English game.
"This was an independent commission experienced in law and
football and they must have had compelling evidence and it sends
out a very strong message to the rest of the world," he said.
Suarez had argued that due to cultural differences he did
not realise the language he used was regarded as racist in
Europe.
"I understand the point about cultural differences," Taylor
said. "But if you come to this country all players have to abide
by not just the laws of the game, but the laws of the land as
well.
"Referring to someone's skin colour has got to be offensive
- it's self-evident.
"No one can say the FA have ducked this issue and, bearing in
mind the outcry in this country over (FIFA president) Sepp
Blatter's remarks (on racism), it sends out an important
message."
Blatter provoked controversy when he suggested during a
television interview that racism on the pitch should be settled
by a handshake. He later apologised for his comments.
