LONDON Nov 5 A man has been arrested over an allegation that a racist gesture was made to a player during last week's Capital One Cup match between Chelsea and Manchester United, London's Metropolitan police said on Monday.

"He was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated Section 4a Public Order Act offence and currently remains in custody at the west London police station. Enquiries continue," a police statement said.

The 28-year-old was arrested after attending the station in question by appointment.

The fan was photographed making monkey gestures during Chelsea's 5-4 victory over United on Wednesday. Chelsea said they were investigating the incident. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ed Osmond)