LONDON Nov 7 Millwall have banned a 13-year-old fan for racially abusing a Bolton Wanderers player during a Championship (second division) match last month and will assist in the boy's rehabilitation.

"Having completed our investigations into the incident, we have identified and interviewed a 13-year-old boy who admitted a verbal exchange with Marvin Sordell in which abuse was used," Millwall said in a statement.

"The individual has been banned from Millwall matches for the foreseeable future, but as a club we also felt, given the boy's age and background, we had a duty to play our part in attempting to educate and rehabilitate him."

The London club said the teenager, who has written to Sordell apologising, had been offered a place on an educational programme "in the hope that we can change his outlook on equality, racism and life in general." (Writing By Alison Wildey, editing by Ed Osmond)