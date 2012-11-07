WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Two-goal Ronaldo fires Real to 12th European title
* Brilliant Mandzukic goal in vain as Juve lose seventh final (Adds quotes)
LONDON Nov 7 Millwall have banned a 13-year-old fan for racially abusing a Bolton Wanderers player during a Championship (second division) match last month and will assist in the boy's rehabilitation.
"Having completed our investigations into the incident, we have identified and interviewed a 13-year-old boy who admitted a verbal exchange with Marvin Sordell in which abuse was used," Millwall said in a statement.
"The individual has been banned from Millwall matches for the foreseeable future, but as a club we also felt, given the boy's age and background, we had a duty to play our part in attempting to educate and rehabilitate him."
The London club said the teenager, who has written to Sordell apologising, had been offered a place on an educational programme "in the hope that we can change his outlook on equality, racism and life in general." (Writing By Alison Wildey, editing by Ed Osmond)
CARDIFF, June 3 The greatest goalkeeper of his generation, Juventus's Gianluigi Buffon tasted defeat in his third Champions League final as the major missing medal from his illustrious career once again slipped out of his grasp on Saturday.