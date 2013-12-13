LONDON Dec 13 Three men have been arrested for posting anti-Semitic comments on Twitter following Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League match against West Ham United in October, police said on Friday.

Two men, aged 22 and 24, were arrested on Thursday in London and in Wiltshire, while a 48-year-old man was arrested at his home in Canning Town in London last week on suspicion of inciting racial hatred.

The investigation following the match on Oct. 6 was triggered by complaints about tweets that referred to Hitler and the gas chambers.

Traditionally Spurs has had a large Jewish following and its supporters have been the target of abuse from opposition fans.

Supporters of the club often chant "Yid Army" and "Yiddo" at matches, using a term deemed offensive by some in the Jewish community, but fan groups say the term is used as a badge of honour rather than a derogatory remark.

However, the governing Football Association and police have warned that using the word "Yid" could lead to prosecution and a ban on attending matches.

All three men have been bailed until January while the police make further enquiries.

In a separate investigation also dealing with anti-Semitic tweets relating to the same match, a 55-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead north of London was arrested and cautioned on Nov. 28 for malicious communications, police said. (Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by Pritha Sarkar)