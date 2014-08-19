LONDON Aug 19 James Alexander Gordon, who read out the football results on BBC radio for 40 years and had one of the most recognisable voices in broadcasting, has died at the age of 78.

"James was an iconic radio voice who turned the classified football results into a national institution," said head of radio sport Richard Burgess on the BBC's website (www.bbc.co.uk) on Tuesday.

"He was also a true gentleman ... who took enormous pride in his work and I know he was greatly touched by all the tributes he received upon his retirement last year."

Gordon's unmistakeable tones were a feature of BBC sports reporting from 1973 until he retired in 2013 after having surgery for throat cancer.

Nicknamed 'Jag' because of his initials, Gordon would change his delivery to indicate whether a result was a home win, an away win or a draw. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Tony Jimenez)