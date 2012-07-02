July 2 Brazilian full back Rafael, 21, has signed a new four-year contract that will keep him at Manchester United until 2016.

"Rafael is one of the club's brightest young prospects. He has no fear of playing and has great belief in himself," manager Alex Ferguson told the club's website (www.manutd.com) on Monday.

"The boy has developed immensely since joining United (in 2008), his energy and enthusiasm are a joy to watch. Rafael has all the attributes to become one of the best full backs in the world and I am delighted he has signed a new contract."

Rafael's twin brother Fabio is also a member of United's first-team squad. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Alison Wildey)