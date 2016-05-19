Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 17/5/16Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring the second goal for Manchester UnitedAction Images via Reuters / Carl Recine/ Livepic

Marcus Rashford's impressive form at Manchester United earned him a spot in England's provisional Euro 2016 squad and according to team mate Wayne Rooney the teenaged striker deserves all the recognition.

The 18-year-old was named in Roy Hodgson's squad after he scored eight goals in 17 appearances in all competitions during his debut season for the club.

"It's been great to see his attitude for a young lad," Rooney, England's all-time leading scorer, told the club's website.

"He's come in and listened to the manager and the players, and he's worked hard.

"He's got a very good attitude and he fully deserves his chance for Man United and now England."

Rashford faces stiff competition from Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, Tottenham Hotspur's golden boot winner Harry Kane and Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge for making the cut for the final 23-man squad, which will be announced by May 31.

England captain Rooney said Hodgson will have a tough decision to make.

"He's in the England squad and I'm sure he'll give Roy a difficult decision to make in terms of trying to get into the (final) 23," added Rooney.

England prepare for the 24-team tournament with warm-up matches against Turkey, Australia and Portugal before they open their Euro 2016 campaign against Russia in Marseille on June 11.

