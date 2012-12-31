LONDON Dec 31 Reading have agreed a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon captain Daniel Carrico, the English Premier League club said on Monday.

The 24-year-old Portuguese has agreed an initial contract to 2015, according to Reading's website (www.readingfc.co.uk).

Carrico, a former Portugal Under-21 international, is a defender who has also operated as a defensive midfielder.

Reading are second from bottom in the Premier League, five points from safety.

