Soccer-Toure signs one-year contract at Manchester City
June 1 Midfielder Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
LONDON Dec 31 Reading have agreed a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon captain Daniel Carrico, the English Premier League club said on Monday.
The 24-year-old Portuguese has agreed an initial contract to 2015, according to Reading's website (www.readingfc.co.uk).
Carrico, a former Portugal Under-21 international, is a defender who has also operated as a defensive midfielder.
Reading are second from bottom in the Premier League, five points from safety.
(Reporting by Stephen Wood; Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON, June 1 New Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall has described the twice former European champions as a club in intensive care and 'not fit for purpose' in its current state.