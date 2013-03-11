(Adds details)

LONDON, March 11 Reading have sacked manager Brian McDermott after a difficult first season back in the Premier League, the club said on Monday.

"Reading Football Club has announced today the departure of Manager Brian McDermott. Owner Anton Zingarevich wishes to place on record his thanks to Brian who had achieved great success with the club since taking over as Manager in December 2009," Reading said in a statement on their website (www.readingfc.co.uk).

"In our current situation, owner Anton Zingarevich felt that a change was necessary."

Reading, who won promotion to the Premier League for the second time in their history last season, have struggled to kick on and lie second-bottom of the standings and four points from safety after 29 games.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)