LONDON Ireland full back Stephen Kelly joined Premier League strugglers Reading from mid-table Fulham on Friday on a two-and-a-half year deal.

"I'm delighted to have Stephen here," Reading manager Brian McDermott said in a club statement.

"He has played a lot of games in the Premier League and more than 30 times for his country. He's the kind of player I've been talking about - someone with great experience but at 29 still young in football terms and at a really good stage in his career."

Reading, in their first season back in the top flight, are second bottom after 21 of 38 games and five points from safety.

They host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. (Writing by Mark Meadows)