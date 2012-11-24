Queens Park Rangers' new manager Harry Redknapp (C) takes his seat in the stand before their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Factbox on Harry Redknapp, who was appointed the new Queens Park Rangers manager on Saturday, following the sacking of Mark Hughes.

* Born in London, March 2 1947

Developed in Tottenham Hotspur's junior sides before signing professionally with West Ham United and playing for the Hammers between 1965 and 1972. Also played for Bournemouth, Brentford and Seattle Sounders in the old NASL in the United States, before moving into management with Bournemouth in 1983.

BOURNEMOUTH

In his first season caused a huge upset when Bournemouth knocked out FA Cup holders Manchester United in the third round. While in Italy to watch matches during the 1990 World Cup, Redknapp was involved in a serious road accident in which five people died.

WEST HAM UNITED

Returned to Upton Park as assistant to Billy Bonds in 1993 and took over as manager in 1994, cultivating a fine side with youngsters like Rio Ferdinand, Michael Carrick, Joe Cole and his nephew Frank Lampard. Took West Ham into the UEFA Cup, left in 2001.

PORTSMOUTH

Moved to Portsmouth and guided the club to the Premier League in 2003.

SOUTHAMPTON

Portsmouth fans were incensed when he moved along the south coast to Southampton in 2004, but he could not stop them being relegated from the Premier League, ending the Saints' 27-year run in the top flight. He left after one season in charge.

RETURN TO PORTSMOUTH

Returned to struggling Portsmouth and, after keeping them in the Premier League, led them to their first major honour since they won the title in 1950 when they won the FA Cup at Wembley in 2008. Left Portsmouth in October 2008 for Tottenham.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

After being on Spurs books as a schoolboy, Rednapp returned to White Hart Lane in October 2008 with Spurs bottom of the Premier League with two points from eight games.

He sparked a revival at the club, leading them to eighth that season and took them into the Champions League for the first time after finishing fourth the following season.

After that fourth spot in 2010, Spurs finished fifth in 2011 and briefly challenged for the title the following season before fading to finish fourth again. However, they lost their Champions League spot when Chelsea won the competition.

While at Spurs in January 2012, he faced trial on tax charges, but was found not guilty. He was also linked with the England manager's job, which eventually went to Roy Hodgson. Left Spurs in June 2012.

QUEENS PARK RANGERS

Was appointed the manager of QPR on November24, a day after Mark Hughes was sacked, with QPR bottom of the Premier League with four points from their opening 12 matches. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Matt Barker)