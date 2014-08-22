Queens Park Ranger's manager Harry Redknapp reacts during their Championship play-off final soccer match against Derby County at Wembley Stadium in London May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Files

LONDON Queens Park Rangers manager Harry Redknapp is expecting a good reception on Sunday when his new club play away to Tottenham Hotspur, who sacked him two years ago despite finishing fourth in the Premier League.

But he told the QPR website (www.qpr.co.uk) that he was only concerned about his newly promoted team picking up their first points of the season after losing at home to Hull City last weekend.

"I shouldn’t get a bad reception, but that doesn’t concern me," Redknapp said.

"All I’m worried about is my QPR team going there and putting on a performance and hopefully getting all three points.

"They [Spurs] are a top side who should be pushing for the top four, like they were when I was there."

Redknapp was upset to be dismissed by Spurs after finishing fourth twice in three seasons and fifth once.

They qualified for the Champions League in 2010, reaching the quarter-final but were denied a place in 2012 because had Chelsea won the previous season's competition, taking the fourth spot available to English clubs.

Earlier that year Redknapp had been strongly tipped to become the new England manager but the job went to Roy Hodgson.

QPR have signed three new players in the past week. Two of them, Leroy Fer and Mauricio Isla, are available for Sunday's game but the club said Eduardo Vargas is awaiting a work permit.

