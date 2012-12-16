LONDON Dec 16 Queens Park Rangers can escape relegation from the Premier League if they can keep on banking points after taking their first win of the season on Saturday, according to manager Harry Redknapp.

QPR beat west London rivals Fulham 2-1 at home to end a record run of 16 matches without a win, becoming the last club in any of England's four soccer divisions to win a match this season.

The victory moved the Loftus Road club off the bottom of the league with 10 points from 17 games, one more than Reading who are at home to Arsenal on Monday.

Redknapp compared the situation to Portsmouth, the side he led to safety in 2006 after their Premier League survival had looked doomed.

"It reminded me a little bit of when I want back to Portsmouth," he told reporters after the game. "I'll never forget we were dead and buried and we played Man City at home. It was 1-1 and Pedro Mendes hit one from 30 yards into the top corner in the 92nd minute.

"It was like we'd won the Cup and we went on from there, had a run of 20 points from the next 10 games. So hopefully we can kickstart our season now and keep us going.

"It's going to be tough, we're not going to kid ourselves. We've had one win but we're on a good run. We've had four games, we've taken six points. If you can take six points from every four games, you'll stay up."

Redknapp took over from the sacked Mark Hughes late last month and his record in charge stands at three draws and one victory. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)