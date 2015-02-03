LONDON Feb 3 Factbox on Harry Redknapp, who resigned as Queens Park Rangers manager on Tuesday. * Born in London, March 2 1947 PLAYING CAREER

Developed in Tottenham Hotspur's junior sides before signing professionally with West Ham United and playing for the Hammers between 1965 and 1972. Also played for Bournemouth, Brentford and Seattle Sounders in the old NASL in the United States, before moving into management with Bournemouth in 1983. MANAGERIAL CAREER

BOURNEMOUTH In his first season caused a huge upset when Bournemouth knocked out FA Cup holders Manchester United in the third round. While in Italy to watch matches during the 1990 World Cup, Redknapp was involved in a serious road accident in which five people died. WEST HAM UNITED Returned to Upton Park as assistant to Billy Bonds in 1993 and took over as manager in 1994, cultivating a fine side with youngsters like Rio Ferdinand, Michael Carrick, Joe Cole and his nephew Frank Lampard. Took West Ham into the UEFA Cup, left in 2001. PORTSMOUTH Moved to Portsmouth and guided the club to the Premier League in 2003. SOUTHAMPTON Portsmouth fans were incensed when he moved along the south coast to Southampton in 2004, but he could not stop them being relegated from the Premier League, ending the Saints' 27-year run in the top flight. He left after one season in charge. RETURN TO PORTSMOUTH Returned to struggling Portsmouth and, after keeping them in the Premier League, led them to their first major honour since they won the title in 1950 when they won the FA Cup at Wembley in 2008. Left Portsmouth in Oct. 2008 for Tottenham. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR After being on Spurs books as a schoolboy, Rednapp returned to White Hart Lane in Oct. 2008 with Spurs bottom of the Premier League with two points from eight games. He sparked a revival at the club, leading them to eighth that season and took them into the Champions League for the first time after finishing fourth the following season. After that fourth spot in 2010, Spurs finished fifth in 2011 and briefly challenged for the title the following season before fading to finish fourth again. However, they lost their Champions League spot when Chelsea won the competition. While at Spurs in Jan. 2012, he faced trial on tax charges, but was found not guilty. He was strongly linked with the England manager's job, which eventually went to Roy Hodgson. Left Spurs in June 2012. QUEENS PARK RANGERS Was appointed the manager of QPR on Nov. 24, 2012 a day after Mark Hughes was sacked with the club bottom of the Premier League with four points from 12 matches. QPR were relegated at the end of the season but came straight back up after finishing fourth in the Championship. Redknapp resigned as manager on Feb. 3 with the team second-bottom of the table on 19 points. (Compiled by Caroline Helly, editing by Ed Osmond)