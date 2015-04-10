April 10 Harry Redknapp has said there was more to his resignation from Premier League club Queens Park Rangers in February than the health problems he cited at the time.

When the 68 year-old Redknapp left, he said impending knee surgery meant he could no longer give the job 100 percent.

But in an interview for BBC television's Football Focus programme to be aired on Saturday he said there were people at the club who "had their own agendas" and no longer believed in him.

"I always thought I had everyone pulling with me and suddenly I felt some were and some weren't," Redknapp said.

"Behind the scenes, I always thought there were one or two people with their own agendas."

He added that rumours about getting the sack were also irritating him.

"There was talk about Tim Sherwood coming in. QPR was in the paper every day. I've been at lots of other clubs, big clubs as well where you didn't get that.

"That was the big problem for me. As soon as we lost a few games, it would begin. I always thought there was someone mischievous causing it."

QPR were bottom but one when Redknapp left two months ago.

Under Chris Ramsey, who was appointed until the end of the season, they have won two games out of nine and remain in danger of relegation back to the Championship after winning promotion a year ago. (Reporting By Steve Tongue; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)