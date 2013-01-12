LONDON Harry Redknapp said the green shoots of recovery were starting to take shape at Queens Park Rangers after they followed up last week's shock win at Chelsea by holding high-flying Tottenham Hotspur to a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Redknapp hailed a "fantastic performance" by the Premier League strugglers at Loftus Road against a club that sacked him in June following almost four largely successful years at White Hart Lane.

"Every bit as good as the performance against Chelsea - we worked our socks off against a real top team today. I can't ask for more than that," Redknapp told Sky Sports News.

Rangers were well-organised in defence and while goalkeeper Julio Cesar was in top form, making a fine double save early on and denying Jermain Defoe again after the break, Redknapp picked out the efforts of defenders Nedum Onuoha and Fabio.

"We restricted to them very few oportunities. Nedum Onouha and Fabio nullified two fantastic wingers," he said.

"That was the quietest I've seen (Tottenham winger) Gareth Bale for many a year - Onuoha did a great job on him and we know what a great player Gareth is. The little left back (Fabio) did exactly the same with Aaron Lennon."

Rangers are still entrenched in the bottom three and the manager, who replaced the axed Mark Hughes in November, said he was eyeing one or two additions in the transfer window.

Redknapp is keen on bringing in Spurs midfielder Jake Livermore on loan and said Rangers had made an offer to West Bromwich Albion to buy their striker Peter Odemwingie.

"You hope you can get a couple of players in but if you don't we keep going with what we have," he said.

"If we can get the right players I'll bring them in, I won't bring them in for the sake of it."

Spurs manager Andre Villas-Boas conceded Rangers had frustrated his side, who failed to score on their travels in the league for the first time this season.

The third-placed side began strongly, denied an opening goal after five minutes when Cesar turned Defoe's powerful strike on to the post, then kept out Emmanuel Adebayor's follow-up.

But they could not press home their early dominance with Rangers doing a good containing job on dangerman Bale.

"They defended very well; we wanted to play with a higher tempo, but they frustrate you," Villas-Boas told the BBC.

"Julio Cesar had a great game. We had some big chances; in a game like this it's important to score first. It was a difficult game for us, but we got an away point so we are satisfied."

Redknapp and Villas-Boas exchanged a hug before the game and a brief chat at the final whistle, putting to an end any lingering emnity.

The Portuguese said there were "no hard feelings" after he was upset by Redknapp's comments earlier this month criticising his stint as Chelsea manager last season when he was sacked by Roman Abramovich after less than nine months in charge.

Redknapp said only "a real dope" would fail as manager of Chelsea.

When asked about Redknapp after Saturday's game, Villas-Boas said: "I have tried to be respectful and I think Harry is the same. He's been a great example to follow so there are no hard feelings." (Editing by Tom Pilcher)