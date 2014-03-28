Referee Andre Marriner (L) reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Premier League referee Andre Marriner is eager to put his 'demons' to rest at Southampton on Saturday after causing a storm when he sent off the wrong Arsenal player last weekend.

The referee caused uproar during Chelsea's 6-0 win when he awarded a penalty against Arsenal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's handball and then sent off Kieran Gibbs by mistake despite the real culprit owning up at the time.

Arsenal subsequently won an appeal for wrongful dismissal with Oxlade-Chamberlain also let off a ban.

"It knocks you for six, to be honest," Marriner was quoted as saying in the Daily Telegraph newspaper on Friday in his first public comment on the fallout.

"You're continuously playing the incident over in your mind," added Marriner who will take charge when Southampton host Newcastle United.

"You think about how you could've arrived at the right decision and 'what could I have done differently?'...afterwards I analysed it to death."

"I made a high profile mistake last weekend but it's like a player who misses a penalty or goalkeeper who fails to make an easy save, you want to get back out there the week after to put those demons right," he said.

Marriner had faced calls for him to be dropped for the rest of the season but he said he was glad the Premier League referees' body stuck by him.

"Hopefully I won't let them down and I'll be able to go out on Saturday and perform at my usual high standard," he said.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)