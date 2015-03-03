Football - Manchester United v Sunderland - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 28/2/15Referee Roger EastAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ''live''...

LONDON Referee Roger East returns to action in the Premier League on Tuesday, a day after the FA ruled he mistakenly dismissed Sunderland defender Wes Brown at Old Trafford on Saturday.

East will be the fourth official when Southampton host Crystal Palace, having come in for heavy criticism for sending off former Manchester United defender Brown at his former club at the weekend for a foul on Radamel Falcao.

Replays showed it was John O'Shea who committed the foul, which resulted in a penalty, but East told the match officials' body PGMOL it was not a case of mistaken identity and he had dismissed Brown because the defender made contact with Falcao.

The FA announced on Monday that it had overturned the red card and one-match suspension after Brown successfully appealed on the grounds of wrongful dismissal.

(Reporting by Sam Holden; Editing by Ken Ferris)