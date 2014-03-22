Soccer-Arsenal keep Champions League hopes alive with Boro win
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
LONDON, March 22 Referee Andre Marriner was left red-faced after he sent off the wrong player in Chelsea's Premier League clash with Arsenal on Saturday.
Arsenal were trailing 2-0 to goals from Samuel Eto'o and Andre Schuerrle when Mariner gave a penalty and a red card to Kieran Gibbs after team mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain handled a shot from Eden Hazard on the goalline.
Replays showed Oxlade-Chamberlain clearly mouthing "it was me" to Marriner in the aftermath but the referee stuck by his original decision.
Eden Hazard converted the penalty and Oscar added a fourth to put Chelsea 4-0 up at halftime on a miserable afternoon for Arsene Wenger who was celebrating his 1,000th match in charge of the north London club. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
