Soccer-Leicester's Shakespeare to decide future after season ends
May 9 Leicester City interim manager Craig Shakespeare will discuss his contract with the Premier League club after the season ends, the 53-year-old has said.
LONDON, March 3 Referee Roger East returns to action in the Premier League on Tuesday, a day after the FA ruled he mistakenly dismissed Sunderland defender Wes Brown at Old Trafford on Saturday.
East will be the fourth official when Southampton host Crystal Palace, having come in for heavy criticism for sending off former Manchester United defender Brown at his former club at the weekend for a foul on Radamel Falcao.
Replays showed it was John O'Shea who committed the foul, which resulted in a penalty, but East told the match officials' body PGMOL it was not a case of mistaken identity and he had dismissed Brown because the defender made contact with Falcao.
The FA announced on Monday that it had overturned the red card and one-match suspension after Brown successfully appealed on the grounds of wrongful dismissal. (Reporting by Sam Holden; Editing by Ken Ferris)
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.