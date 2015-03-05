LONDON, March 5 New Zealand centre half Winston Reid has ended months of uncertainty about his future by agreeing a new six-and-a-half-year contract with West Ham United.

"It's one of those things that took a bit of time, but we got there in the end and I'm very happy to be here for the next part of my career," the 26-year-old told the club website (www.whufc.com) on Thursday.

West Ham said several leading European teams had expressed an interest in Reid, who joined the London club in August 2010.

Tenth-placed West Ham, who lost 1-0 at home to Premier League leaders Chelsea on Wednesday, are without a fixture this weekend. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Toby Davis)