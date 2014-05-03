LONDON May 3 Cardiff City and Fulham were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday after defeats at Newcastle United and Stoke City condemned them to the drop.

Sunderland's 1-0 victory at Manchester United and Cardiff's 3-0 drubbing at Newcastle means the Welsh club's first top flight season since 1962 will end in relegation.

Fulham, members of the Premier League since 2001, were beaten 4-1 by Stoke - leaving them with no escape.

With one game remaining Cardiff have 30 points and Fulham 31, with Sunderland one place above the bottom three on 35.

Norwich City (32) will be effectively condemned to second tier football on Sunday if they lose at Chelsea. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)