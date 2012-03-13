Soccer-Move to Crystal Palace 'worst decision', says striker Adebayor
June 12 Striker Emmanuel Adebayor has said his move to Premier League side Crystal Palace in 2016 was the "worst decision" of his career.
March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the English Premier League on Tuesday. Liverpool 3 Everton 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 28 21 4 3 68 27 67 2 Manchester City 28 21 3 4 69 20 66 3 Tottenham Hotspur 28 16 5 7 52 34 53 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 28 16 4 8 57 39 52 ------------------------- 5 Chelsea 28 14 7 7 48 32 49 ------------------------- 6 Newcastle United 28 12 8 8 40 41 44 7 Liverpool 28 11 9 8 33 26 42 ------------------------- 8 Sunderland 28 10 7 11 36 31 37 9 Everton 28 10 7 11 28 31 37 10 Fulham 28 9 9 10 37 37 36 11 Swansea City 28 9 9 10 31 34 36 12 Norwich City 28 9 9 10 39 45 36 13 Stoke City 28 10 6 12 27 39 36 14 West Bromwich Albion 28 10 5 13 34 37 35 15 Aston Villa 28 7 12 9 31 35 33 16 Blackburn Rovers 28 6 7 15 40 60 25 17 Bolton Wanderers 28 7 2 19 31 57 23 ------------------------- 18 Queens Park Rangers 28 5 7 16 29 48 22 19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 5 7 16 30 58 22 20 Wigan Athletic 28 4 9 15 24 53 21 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 17 Fulham v Swansea City (1500) Wigan Athletic v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Sunday, March 18 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United (1330) Newcastle United v Norwich City (1600)
June 12 Striker Emmanuel Adebayor has said his move to Premier League side Crystal Palace in 2016 was the "worst decision" of his career.
June 12 England goalkeeper Joe Hart does not think Manchester City will hamper his chances of winning a move away from the Premier League club by putting a massive price tag on him, the 30-year-old has said.