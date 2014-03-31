March 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, March 31
Sunderland 1 West Ham United 2
Sunday, March 30
Fulham 1 Everton 3
Liverpool 4 Tottenham Hotspur 0
Saturday, March 29
Arsenal 1 Manchester City 1
Crystal Palace 1 Chelsea 0
Manchester United 4 Aston Villa 1
Southampton 4 Newcastle United 0
Stoke City 1 Hull City 0
Swansea City 3 Norwich City 0
West Bromwich Albion 3 Cardiff City 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Liverpool 32 22 5 5 88 39 71
2 Chelsea 32 21 6 5 62 24 69
3 Manchester City 30 21 4 5 80 28 67
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 32 19 7 6 56 37 64
-------------------------
5 Everton 31 17 9 5 49 31 60
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 32 17 5 10 40 44 56
7 Manchester United 32 16 6 10 52 38 54
-------------------------
8 Southampton 32 13 9 10 49 40 48
9 Newcastle United 32 14 4 14 38 47 46
10 Stoke City 32 10 10 12 37 45 40
11 West Ham United 32 10 7 15 36 42 37
12 Aston Villa 31 9 7 15 34 46 34
13 Swansea City 32 8 9 15 45 48 33
14 Hull City 32 9 6 17 33 40 33
15 Norwich City 32 8 8 16 26 51 32
16 Crystal Palace 31 9 4 18 20 39 31
17 West Bromwich Albion 31 5 14 12 36 48 29
-------------------------
18 Cardiff City 32 6 8 18 29 61 26
19 Sunderland 30 6 7 17 28 48 25
20 Fulham 32 7 3 22 31 73 24
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation