Oct 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, October 21
Crystal Palace 1 Fulham 4
Sunday, October 20
Aston Villa 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Saturday, October 19
Arsenal 4 Norwich City 1
Chelsea 4 Cardiff City 1
Everton 2 Hull City 1
Manchester United 1 Southampton 1
Newcastle United 2 Liverpool 2
Stoke City 0 West Bromwich Albion 0
Swansea City 4 Sunderland 0
West Ham United 1 Manchester City 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 8 6 1 1 18 9 19
2 Chelsea 8 5 2 1 14 5 17
3 Liverpool 8 5 2 1 13 7 17
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 8 5 1 2 20 9 16
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 8 5 1 2 8 5 16
-------------------------
6 Southampton 8 4 3 1 8 3 15
7 Everton 8 4 3 1 12 10 15
-------------------------
8 Manchester United 8 3 2 3 11 10 11
9 Hull City 8 3 2 3 7 9 11
10 Newcastle United 8 3 2 3 11 14 11
11 Swansea City 8 3 1 4 12 11 10
12 West Bromwich Albion 8 2 4 2 7 6 10
13 Aston Villa 8 3 1 4 9 10 10
13 Fulham 8 3 1 4 9 10 10
15 West Ham United 8 2 2 4 8 8 8
16 Stoke City 8 2 2 4 4 7 8
17 Cardiff City 8 2 2 4 8 13 8
-------------------------
18 Norwich City 8 2 1 5 6 13 7
19 Crystal Palace 8 1 0 7 6 17 3
20 Sunderland 8 0 1 7 5 20 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation