Soccer-Sunderland dent Hull's survival hopes with 2-0 win
* Jones and Defoe gave relegated Sunderland a 2-0 win at Hull City
Feb 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Tuesday, February 10 Arsenal 2 Leicester City 1 Hull City 2 Aston Villa 0 Liverpool 3 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Sunderland 0 Queens Park Rangers 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 24 17 5 2 54 21 56 2 Manchester City 24 14 7 3 47 24 49 3 Southampton 24 14 3 7 38 17 45 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 25 13 6 6 47 28 45 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 24 12 8 4 40 23 44 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 25 13 4 8 39 34 43 7 Liverpool 25 12 6 7 36 29 42 ------------------------- 8 West Ham United 24 10 7 7 36 28 37 9 Swansea City 24 9 7 8 28 31 34 10 Stoke City 24 9 6 9 27 29 33 11 Newcastle United 24 8 7 9 30 36 31 12 Everton 24 6 9 9 31 34 27 13 Crystal Palace 24 6 8 10 26 34 26 14 Sunderland 25 4 12 9 22 36 24 15 Hull City 25 5 8 12 23 34 23 16 West Bromwich Albion 24 5 8 11 22 34 23 17 Queens Park Rangers 25 6 4 15 26 43 22 ------------------------- 18 Aston Villa 25 5 7 13 12 34 22 19 Burnley 24 4 9 11 23 40 21 20 Leicester City 25 4 5 16 22 40 17 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, February 11 Chelsea v Everton (1945) Manchester United v Burnley (1945) Southampton v West Ham United (1945) Stoke City v Manchester City (1945) Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (2000) West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City (2000)
May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Saturday Saturday, May 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Hamilton Academical 1 Kilmarnock 0 Dundee 1 Motherwell 0 Ross County 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ross County 35 9 12 14 42 54 39 2 Kilmarnock 35 8 14 13 32 50 38