Soccer-Injured Coleman signs five-year deal with Everton
May 5 Everton full back Seamus Coleman signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club on Friday that will keep him at Goodison Park until 2022.
March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, March 16 Swansea City 0 Liverpool 1 Sunday, March 15 Chelsea 1 Southampton 1 Everton 3 Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 3 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Saturday, March 14 Arsenal 3 West Ham United 0 Burnley 1 Manchester City 0 Crystal Palace 3 Queens Park Rangers 1 Leicester City 0 Hull City 0 Sunderland 0 Aston Villa 4 West Bromwich Albion 1 Stoke City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 28 19 7 2 58 23 64 2 Manchester City 29 17 7 5 59 28 58 3 Arsenal 29 17 6 6 56 30 57 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 29 16 8 5 50 26 56 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 29 16 6 7 43 30 54 ------------------------- 6 Southampton 29 15 5 9 40 21 50 7 Tottenham Hotspur 29 15 5 9 46 42 50 ------------------------- 8 Stoke City 29 12 6 11 33 35 42 9 Swansea City 29 11 7 11 33 38 40 10 West Ham United 29 10 9 10 39 37 39 11 Newcastle United 29 9 8 12 32 46 35 12 Crystal Palace 29 8 9 12 34 40 33 13 West Bromwich Albion 29 8 9 12 27 36 33 14 Everton 29 7 10 12 36 41 31 15 Hull City 29 6 10 13 26 37 28 16 Aston Villa 29 7 7 15 19 38 28 17 Sunderland 29 4 14 11 23 43 26 ------------------------- 18 Burnley 29 5 10 14 26 47 25 19 Queens Park Rangers 29 6 4 19 30 52 22 20 Leicester City 28 4 7 17 24 44 19 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
May 5 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.