Soccer-Sunderland striker Defoe has medical with Bournemouth
LONDON, June 6 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has undergone a medical at Bournemouth with a view to joining the Premier League side next month, he said on Tuesday.
Oct 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, October 1 Queens Park Rangers 1 West Ham United 2 Sunday, September 30 Aston Villa 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Saturday, September 29 Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2 Everton 3 Southampton 1 Fulham 1 Manchester City 2 Manchester United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Norwich City 2 Liverpool 5 Reading 2 Newcastle United 2 Stoke City 2 Swansea City 0 Sunderland 1 Wigan Athletic 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 6 5 1 0 11 3 16 2 Everton 6 4 1 1 12 6 13 3 Manchester United 6 4 0 2 14 9 12 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 6 3 3 0 12 8 12 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 6 3 2 1 11 8 11 ------------------------- 6 West Bromwich Albion 6 3 2 1 8 5 11 7 West Ham United 6 3 2 1 7 5 11 ------------------------- 8 Arsenal 6 2 3 1 10 4 9 9 Fulham 6 3 0 3 13 9 9 10 Newcastle United 6 2 3 1 8 8 9 11 Swansea City 6 2 1 3 10 9 7 12 Stoke City 6 1 4 1 6 5 7 13 Sunderland 5 1 4 0 5 4 7 14 Liverpool 6 1 2 3 9 12 5 15 Aston Villa 6 1 2 3 6 10 5 16 Wigan Athletic 6 1 1 4 5 11 4 17 Southampton 6 1 0 5 10 18 3 ------------------------- 18 Norwich City 6 0 3 3 4 13 3 19 Reading 5 0 2 3 6 11 2 20 Queens Park Rangers 6 0 2 4 4 13 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
GENEVA, June 6 Fewer top clubs should get automatic spots in the lucrative group stage of the Champions League, the umbrella organisation representing Europe's domestic leagues (EPFL) said on Tuesday.