Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 10
Arsenal 3 Fulham 3
Aston Villa 2 Manchester United 3
Everton 2 Sunderland 1
Reading 0 Norwich City 0
Southampton 1 Swansea City 1
Stoke City 1 Queens Park Rangers 0
Wigan Athletic 1 West Bromwich Albion 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 11 9 0 2 29 16 27
2 Chelsea 10 7 2 1 22 10 23
3 Manchester City 10 6 4 0 18 9 22
-------------------------
4 Everton 11 5 5 1 21 14 20
-------------------------
5 West Bromwich Albion 11 6 2 3 17 12 20
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 10 5 2 3 17 14 17
7 Arsenal 11 4 4 3 18 11 16
-------------------------
8 Fulham 11 4 4 3 24 19 16
9 West Ham United 10 4 3 3 13 11 15
10 Newcastle United 10 3 5 2 12 14 14
11 Swansea City 11 3 4 4 16 15 13
12 Stoke City 11 2 6 3 9 10 12
13 Liverpool 10 2 5 3 13 15 11
14 Wigan Athletic 11 3 2 6 12 18 11
15 Norwich City 11 2 5 4 8 18 11
16 Sunderland 10 1 6 3 7 11 9
17 Aston Villa 11 2 3 6 10 17 9
-------------------------
18 Reading 10 0 6 4 12 18 6
19 Southampton 11 1 2 8 15 29 5
20 Queens Park Rangers 11 0 4 7 8 20 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 11
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1330)
Newcastle United v West Ham United (1500)
Chelsea v Liverpool (1600)