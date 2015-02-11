Feb 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, February 11
Chelsea 1 Everton 0
Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle United 1
Manchester United 3 Burnley 1
Southampton 0 West Ham United 0
Stoke City 1 Manchester City 4
West Bromwich Albion 2 Swansea City 0
Tuesday, February 10
Arsenal 2 Leicester City 1
Hull City 2 Aston Villa 0
Liverpool 3 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Sunderland 0 Queens Park Rangers 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 25 18 5 2 55 21 59
2 Manchester City 25 15 7 3 51 25 52
3 Manchester United 25 13 8 4 43 24 47
-------------------------
4 Southampton 25 14 4 7 38 17 46
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 25 13 6 6 47 28 45
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 25 13 4 8 39 34 43
7 Liverpool 25 12 6 7 36 29 42
-------------------------
8 West Ham United 25 10 8 7 36 28 38
9 Swansea City 25 9 7 9 28 33 34
10 Stoke City 25 9 6 10 28 33 33
11 Newcastle United 25 8 8 9 31 37 32
12 Everton 25 6 9 10 31 35 27
13 Crystal Palace 25 6 9 10 27 35 27
14 West Bromwich Albion 25 6 8 11 24 34 26
15 Sunderland 25 4 12 9 22 36 24
16 Hull City 25 5 8 12 23 34 23
17 Queens Park Rangers 25 6 4 15 26 43 22
-------------------------
18 Aston Villa 25 5 7 13 12 34 22
19 Burnley 25 4 9 12 24 43 21
20 Leicester City 25 4 5 16 22 40 17
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation