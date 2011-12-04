Dec 4 Results and standings from the English
Premier League on Sunday
Everton 0 Stoke City 1
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Sunderland 1
Played on Saturday
Aston Villa 0 Manchester United 1
Blackburn Rovers 4 Swansea City 2
Manchester City 5 Norwich City 1
Newcastle United 0 Chelsea 3
Queens Park Rangers 1 West Bromwich Albion 1
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Bolton Wanderers 0
Wigan Athletic 0 Arsenal 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 14 12 2 0 48 13 38
2 Manchester United 14 10 3 1 31 13 33
3 Tottenham Hotspur 13 10 1 2 29 16 31
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 14 9 1 4 31 17 28
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 14 8 2 4 30 23 26
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 14 7 5 2 19 15 26
7 Liverpool 13 6 5 2 17 12 23
-------------------------
8 Stoke City 14 5 3 6 14 23 18
9 Aston Villa 14 3 7 4 16 18 16
10 Everton 13 5 1 7 15 17 16
11 Norwich City 14 4 4 6 20 26 16
12 Queens Park Rangers 14 4 4 6 15 25 16
13 West Bromwich Albion 14 4 3 7 13 21 15
14 Swansea City 14 3 5 6 14 20 14
15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 14 4 2 8 15 24 14
16 Fulham 13 2 6 5 15 16 12
17 Sunderland 14 2 5 7 16 17 11
-------------------------
18 Blackburn Rovers 14 2 4 8 21 32 10
19 Bolton Wanderers 14 3 0 11 19 34 9
20 Wigan Athletic 14 2 3 9 12 28 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT):
Fulham v Liverpool (2000)
