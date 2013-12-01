Soccer-Tottenham given extension over Wembley move
March 31 Tottenham Hotspur have been given an extension until April 30 to decide whether they will play their home fixtures at Wembley Stadium next season, the Premier League club said on Friday.
Dec 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, December 1 Chelsea 3 Southampton 1 Hull City 3 Liverpool 1 Manchester City 3 Swansea City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Manchester United 2 Saturday, November 30 Aston Villa 0 Sunderland 0 Cardiff City 0 Arsenal 3 Everton 4 Stoke City 0 Newcastle United 2 West Bromwich Albion 1 Norwich City 1 Crystal Palace 0 West Ham United 3 Fulham 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 13 10 1 2 27 10 31 2 Chelsea 13 8 3 2 24 11 27 3 Manchester City 13 8 1 4 37 12 25 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 13 7 3 3 25 16 24 ------------------------- 5 Everton 13 6 6 1 21 13 24 ------------------------- 6 Newcastle United 13 7 2 4 19 18 23 7 Southampton 13 6 4 3 16 10 22 ------------------------- 8 Manchester United 13 6 4 3 22 17 22 9 Tottenham Hotspur 13 6 3 4 11 14 21 10 Hull City 13 5 2 6 12 16 17 11 Aston Villa 13 4 4 5 13 14 16 12 West Bromwich Albion 13 3 6 4 15 16 15 13 Swansea City 13 4 3 6 17 19 15 14 Norwich City 13 4 2 7 11 23 14 15 West Ham United 13 3 4 6 12 14 13 16 Stoke City 13 3 4 6 12 18 13 17 Cardiff City 13 3 4 6 11 20 13 ------------------------- 18 Fulham 13 3 1 9 11 24 10 19 Sunderland 13 2 2 9 8 24 8 20 Crystal Palace 13 2 1 10 7 22 7 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
March 31 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting Gabriel Jesus to make a sooner-than-expected return after the young Brazil striker broke a bone in his foot during the Premier League win over Bournemouth last month.
March 31 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gave short shrift to media reports linking Eden Hazard with a move to Real Madrid and said the midfielder has recovered from a calf injury to play in Saturday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.