Soccer-Downing hopeful Middlesbrough can avoid Premier League drop
April 10 Middlesbrough midfielder Stewart Downing is confident the club can avoid relegation from the Premier League this season despite a daunting run of end-season fixtures.
May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, May 4 Fulham 2 Reading 4 Norwich City 1 Aston Villa 2 Queens Park Rangers 0 Arsenal 1 Swansea City 0 Manchester City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Southampton 0 West Bromwich Albion 2 Wigan Athletic 3 West Ham United 0 Newcastle United 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Manchester United 35 27 4 4 79 36 85 2 Manchester City 35 21 9 5 61 31 72 3 Arsenal 36 19 10 7 67 36 67 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 34 19 8 7 68 35 65 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 35 19 8 8 61 43 65 ------------------------- 6 Everton 35 15 14 6 52 38 59 7 Liverpool 35 14 12 9 67 42 54 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 35 14 6 15 48 47 48 9 Swansea City 35 10 13 12 43 44 43 10 West Ham United 36 11 10 15 41 49 43 11 Stoke City 35 9 13 13 31 41 40 12 Fulham 36 10 10 16 46 57 40 13 Aston Villa 36 10 10 16 44 65 40 14 Southampton 36 9 12 15 47 58 39 15 Norwich City 36 8 14 14 34 56 38 16 Newcastle United 36 10 8 18 43 66 38 17 Sunderland 35 9 10 16 39 51 37 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 35 9 8 18 42 64 35 R19 Reading 36 6 10 20 41 67 28 R20 Queens Park Rangers 36 4 13 19 29 57 25 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 5 Liverpool v Everton (1230) Manchester United v Chelsea (1500) Monday, May 6 Sunderland v Stoke City (1900)
April 10 West Ham United are keen to ensure Premier League survival by picking up maximum points over the next two weeks to further distance themselves from the chasing pack, defender Jose Fonte has said.