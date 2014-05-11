May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 11
Cardiff City 1 Chelsea 2
Fulham 2 Crystal Palace 2
Hull City 0 Everton 2
Liverpool 2 Newcastle United 1
Manchester City 2 West Ham United 0
Norwich City 0 Arsenal 2
Southampton 1 Manchester United 1
Sunderland 1 Swansea City 3
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Aston Villa 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Stoke City 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Manchester City 38 27 5 6 102 37 86
2 Liverpool 38 26 6 6 101 50 84
3 Chelsea 38 25 7 6 71 27 82
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 38 24 7 7 68 41 79
-------------------------
5 Everton 38 21 9 8 61 39 72
6 Tottenham Hotspur 38 21 6 11 55 51 69
-------------------------
7 Manchester United 38 19 7 12 64 43 64
8 Southampton 38 15 11 12 54 46 56
9 Stoke City 38 13 11 14 45 52 50
10 Newcastle United 38 15 4 19 43 59 49
11 Crystal Palace 38 13 6 19 33 48 45
12 Swansea City 38 11 9 18 54 54 42
13 West Ham United 38 11 7 20 40 51 40
14 Sunderland 38 10 8 20 41 60 38
15 Aston Villa 38 10 8 20 39 61 38
16 Hull City 38 10 7 21 38 53 37
17 West Bromwich Albion 38 7 15 16 43 59 36
-------------------------
R18 Norwich City 38 8 9 21 28 62 33
R19 Fulham 38 9 5 24 40 85 32
R20 Cardiff City 38 7 9 22 32 74 30
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
18-20: Relegation