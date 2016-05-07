May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 7
AFC Bournemouth 1 West Bromwich Albion 1
Aston Villa 0 Newcastle United 0
Crystal Palace 2 Stoke City 1
Leicester City 3 Everton 1
Norwich City 0 Manchester United 1
Sunderland 3 Chelsea 2
West Ham United 1 Swansea City 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Leicester City 37 23 11 3 67 35 80
2 Tottenham Hotspur 36 19 13 4 67 28 70
3 Arsenal 36 19 10 7 59 34 67
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 36 19 7 10 68 38 64
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 36 18 9 9 44 31 63
-------------------------
6 West Ham United 36 15 14 7 61 47 59
7 Southampton 36 16 9 11 53 39 57
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 35 15 10 10 59 48 55
9 Chelsea 36 12 12 12 57 51 48
10 Stoke City 37 13 9 15 39 54 48
11 Swansea City 37 12 10 15 41 51 46
12 Everton 36 10 14 12 56 52 44
13 Watford 35 12 8 15 36 42 44
14 Crystal Palace 37 11 9 17 38 47 42
15 West Bromwich Albion 37 10 12 15 33 47 42
16 AFC Bournemouth 37 11 9 17 44 64 42
17 Sunderland 36 8 11 17 43 60 35
-------------------------
18 Newcastle United 37 8 10 19 39 64 34
19 Norwich City 36 8 7 21 35 62 31
R20 Aston Villa 37 3 8 26 27 72 17
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 8
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (1230)
Liverpool v Watford (1500)
Manchester City v Arsenal (1500)