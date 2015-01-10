UPDATE 1-Soccer-Tottenham suffer crushing title blow with defeat at West Ham
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half
Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, January 10 Burnley 2 Queens Park Rangers 1 Chelsea 2 Newcastle United 0 Crystal Palace 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Everton 1 Manchester City 1 Leicester City 1 Aston Villa 0 Sunderland 0 Liverpool 1 Swansea City 1 West Ham United 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Hull City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 21 15 4 2 46 19 49 2 Manchester City 21 14 5 2 45 20 47 3 Manchester United 20 10 7 3 34 20 37 ------------------------- 4 Southampton 20 11 3 6 34 15 36 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 21 10 4 7 30 29 34 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 20 9 6 5 34 25 33 7 West Ham United 21 9 6 6 32 25 33 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 21 9 5 7 29 27 32 9 Swansea City 21 8 6 7 26 25 30 10 Newcastle United 21 7 6 8 25 33 27 11 Stoke City 20 7 5 8 22 24 26 12 Everton 21 5 7 9 30 34 22 13 Aston Villa 21 5 7 9 11 23 22 14 West Bromwich Albion 21 5 6 10 20 29 21 15 Crystal Palace 21 4 8 9 22 31 20 16 Sunderland 21 3 11 7 18 31 20 17 Burnley 21 4 8 9 19 33 20 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 21 4 7 10 20 27 19 19 Queens Park Rangers 21 5 4 12 23 37 19 20 Leicester City 21 4 5 12 20 33 17 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 11 Arsenal v Stoke City (1330) Manchester United v Southampton (1600)
