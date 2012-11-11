Nov 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 11 Chelsea 1 Liverpool 1 Manchester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Newcastle United 0 West Ham United 1 Saturday, November 10 Arsenal 3 Fulham 3 Aston Villa 2 Manchester United 3 Everton 2 Sunderland 1 Reading 0 Norwich City 0 Southampton 1 Swansea City 1 Stoke City 1 Queens Park Rangers 0 Wigan Athletic 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 11 9 0 2 29 16 27 2 Manchester City 11 7 4 0 20 10 25 3 Chelsea 11 7 3 1 23 11 24 ------------------------- 4 Everton 11 5 5 1 21 14 20 ------------------------- 5 West Bromwich Albion 11 6 2 3 17 12 20 ------------------------- 6 West Ham United 11 5 3 3 14 11 18 7 Tottenham Hotspur 11 5 2 4 18 16 17 ------------------------- 8 Arsenal 11 4 4 3 18 11 16 9 Fulham 11 4 4 3 24 19 16 10 Newcastle United 11 3 5 3 12 15 14 11 Swansea City 11 3 4 4 16 15 13 12 Stoke City 11 2 6 3 9 10 12 13 Liverpool 11 2 6 3 14 16 12 14 Wigan Athletic 11 3 2 6 12 18 11 15 Norwich City 11 2 5 4 8 18 11 16 Sunderland 10 1 6 3 7 11 9 17 Aston Villa 11 2 3 6 10 17 9 ------------------------- 18 Reading 10 0 6 4 12 18 6 19 Southampton 11 1 2 8 15 29 5 20 Queens Park Rangers 11 0 4 7 8 20 4 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation